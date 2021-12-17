Zacks: Brokerages Expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to announce ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. ChemoCentryx posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ChemoCentryx.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 353.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.

CCXI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average is $22.44. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

In other ChemoCentryx news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $157,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.