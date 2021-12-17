Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to announce sales of $22.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.10 million and the lowest is $21.96 million. Chemung Financial posted sales of $22.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year sales of $87.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.80 million to $88.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $87.20 million, with estimates ranging from $85.80 million to $88.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chemung Financial.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.44 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 13.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Chemung Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 5,426.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 12.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. 35.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHMG stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.55. 1,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.