Zacks: Brokerages Expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will report $2.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.94 billion and the lowest is $2.87 billion. DaVita also posted sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year sales of $11.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $11.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $12.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Truist lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.63.

Shares of DaVita stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.36. The company had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.61. DaVita has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $136.48.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 35.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

