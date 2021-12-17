Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to Post $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FBHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FBHS traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,323. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $80.40 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.05. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.