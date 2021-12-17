Zacks: Brokerages Expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to Post -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to report ($0.45) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.62). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted earnings of ($1.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.21). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.35). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on RRGB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. CL King started coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,610,126 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter valued at about $33,796,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter valued at about $33,796,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 150.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after buying an additional 227,172 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the third quarter valued at about $3,643,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $243.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

