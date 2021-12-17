Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) to Hold

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADMA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 1.88. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 108.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Young Kwon purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000 and have sold 1,112,505 shares valued at $1,393,806. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after buying an additional 1,463,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 174,852 shares during the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

