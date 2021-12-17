Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to Hold

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BEEM opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $186.14 million and a PE ratio of -24.47. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $75.90.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 89.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Beam Global will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 284.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,798,000 after purchasing an additional 401,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 4,755.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 266,331 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,803,000 after purchasing an additional 215,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 35.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 105,627 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 150.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 80,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

