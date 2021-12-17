Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $28.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.89. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $32.94.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $36.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 101,404 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 473.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

