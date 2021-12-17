Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ETON. B. Riley started coverage on Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

ETON opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $99.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 34,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $170,846.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 442,655 shares of company stock worth $2,658,949. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 861,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 150,681 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $831,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 500.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 66,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

