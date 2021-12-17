Zacks Investment Research Lowers Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

FLUX opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. Flux Power has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $72.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 119.04% and a negative net margin of 57.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flux Power will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLUX. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flux Power by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,988,000 after buying an additional 593,666 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,652,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Flux Power by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 78,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

