Zacks Investment Research Lowers Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) to Hold

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flywire Corporation is a payments enablement and software company. It combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers. Flywire Corporation is based in BOSTON. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FLYW. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

NASDAQ FLYW traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.53. 2,604,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,251. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.75. Flywire has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, Director Jo Natauri sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $3,829,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $516,435.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 338,459 shares of company stock valued at $13,620,115.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth about $600,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth about $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth about $1,102,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth about $11,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

