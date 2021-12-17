Zacks Investment Research Lowers Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of ROIC opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average is $17.94. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

