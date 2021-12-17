Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $153.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $140.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $99.64 and a one year high of $141.56.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

