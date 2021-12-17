Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) to “Buy”

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Dynatronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of -0.17.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter worth $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter worth $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dynatronics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 81,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Dynatronics during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatronics (DYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.