Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) to Buy

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $255.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. NGL Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $4.09.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.53% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, EVP John Ciolek bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 40,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $89,646.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 350,000 shares of company stock worth $716,802 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGL. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 684,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 410,831 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 237,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 92,297 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,274,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 798,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

