Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) to Buy

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $150.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

PRK opened at $134.78 on Friday. Park National has a one year low of $98.79 and a one year high of $145.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $114.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Park National will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Park National during the third quarter worth $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Park National by 136.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Park National by 58.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park National during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Park National during the third quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

