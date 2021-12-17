Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) to Hold

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProPhase Labs, Inc., formerly known as The Quigley Corporation, is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a diversified range of homeopathic and health products that are offered to the general public. The Company’s mission is to develop and market natural health care pharmaceuticals and nutriceuticals that offer pioneering new options to improve patient treatment results. Its consumer health products, marketed through ProPhase Labs and certain subsidiaries, include the original COLD-EEZE®, a zinc gluconate glycine product. COLD-EEZE® family of lozenges and sugar free tablets reduce the severity and duration of the common cold. Its customers include wholesalers and distributors, as well as independent and chain food, drug and mass merchandise stores and pharmacies. ProPhase Labs is also engaged in the research and development of potential natural base health products along with supplements and cosmeceuticals for human and veterinary use. The Company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRPH. TheStreet downgraded ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Dawson James downgraded ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

PRPH opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ProPhase Labs has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $16.04.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 million. ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ProPhase Labs will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ProPhase Labs by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ProPhase Labs by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in ProPhase Labs by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 50,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

