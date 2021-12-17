Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €101.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €101.00 ($113.48) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ZAL. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($119.10) target price on Zalando in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($107.87) target price on Zalando in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($133.71) target price on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($103.37) target price on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($120.22) target price on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €106.76 ($119.96).

Shares of ZAL stock traded up €0.40 ($0.45) during trading on Friday, reaching €69.54 ($78.13). 1,630,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($56.02). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €78.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €89.12.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

