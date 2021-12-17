Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its price objective upped by analysts at SVB Leerink from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $76.57 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.80.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $2,331,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $740,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,057 shares of company stock valued at $13,387,819. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,431,000 after purchasing an additional 506,183 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the third quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,349,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,836,000 after purchasing an additional 248,540 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,813,000 after purchasing an additional 415,976 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,645,000 after purchasing an additional 435,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

