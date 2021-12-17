Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 24,769 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.4% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 331,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after buying an additional 62,916 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.8% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.3% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 35,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $57.09 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21. The stock has a market cap of $176.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average of $58.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

