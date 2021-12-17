Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of B. Riley Financial worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $77.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $81.57.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $381.52 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 80.02% and a net margin of 31.96%.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.38%.

In other news, President Kenneth M. Young bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.31 per share, for a total transaction of $78,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $129,442.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,753. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

