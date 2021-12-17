Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 29.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,379 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of State Street by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,034,000 after purchasing an additional 909,022 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,134,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,327,547,000 after acquiring an additional 228,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of State Street by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,142,000 after acquiring an additional 455,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,420,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,849,000 after acquiring an additional 38,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.21.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,923 shares of company stock worth $3,576,303 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE STT opened at $92.69 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.46.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.58%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

