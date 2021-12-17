Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 885 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AZZ by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AZZ by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in AZZ in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $53.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.66 million. AZZ had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

