Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $716.05 million and approximately $34.85 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.84 or 0.00394280 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00010516 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000104 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000946 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $626.24 or 0.01343104 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

ZIL is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,436,009,763 coins and its circulating supply is 12,144,542,610 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

