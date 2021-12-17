Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $174.86

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $174.86 and last traded at $175.92, with a volume of 90776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.94.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.02.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.56. The company has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -1.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total value of $1,285,127.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total value of $4,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,700 shares of company stock worth $22,804,500 in the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

