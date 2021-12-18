$0.01 EPS Expected for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.16. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stronghold Digital Mining.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SDIG shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.59. 2,392,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,185. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

