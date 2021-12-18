$0.01 EPS Expected for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2021

Brokerages expect Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.16. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stronghold Digital Mining.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SDIG shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.59. 2,392,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,185. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.