-$0.17 EPS Expected for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.29. Splunk posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 144.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$140.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.75.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.34. 3,720,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,966. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.33. Splunk has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $185.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.19 and a 200 day moving average of $141.99.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $58,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock worth $407,210 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 29.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the software company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Splunk in the second quarter worth $246,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the second quarter worth $10,858,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 41.4% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

