$0.17 EPS Expected for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.14. Titan International posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Titan International by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 275,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 177,790 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Titan International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 230,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 112,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

TWI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.80. 1,490,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,623. The company has a market cap of $486.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.50 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Titan International has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $11.82.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

