$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.21. HarborOne Bancorp posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.45 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,676. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $15.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

In related news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $215,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 26.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 32,630 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 120,709.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 34.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 10.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 58.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

