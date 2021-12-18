$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Heritage Commerce posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $332,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $60,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,706 shares of company stock valued at $150,881 over the last three months. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,433,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,888,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 50.7% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,440,000 after purchasing an additional 678,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 78.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,100,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 482,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 368.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 346,360 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTBK stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.42%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

