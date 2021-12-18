$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Postal Realty Trust also posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSTL shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 58,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 127.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 32,220 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 34.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

PSTL opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.20 million, a PE ratio of 166.92, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 818.26%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

