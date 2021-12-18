-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) This Quarter

Analysts expect GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) to post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.36). GlycoMimetics reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

GLYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of GLYC stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.61. 392,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,064. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $83.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.91. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

In other GlycoMimetics news, Director Patricia S. Andrews bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 62.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

