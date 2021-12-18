$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Interface posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.20 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Interface during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,138,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Interface by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,292,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after acquiring an additional 346,236 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Interface by 2,035.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 253,784 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Interface by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,182,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after acquiring an additional 220,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Interface by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,247,000 after acquiring an additional 185,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TILE stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.62. 1,662,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,261. The firm has a market cap of $922.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.86. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

