$0.47 EPS Expected for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) This Quarter

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.46. CMS Energy posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Bank of America lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 45,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS traded down $1.23 on Monday, hitting $64.18. 3,035,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,154. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $65.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Earnings History and Estimates for CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

