$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.49. LivaNova posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LivaNova.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. LivaNova’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

LIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $81,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,428 shares of company stock valued at $532,332. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth about $899,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LivaNova by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,489,000 after purchasing an additional 96,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.64. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $61.73 and a 52-week high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.89.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.