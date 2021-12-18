$0.50 EPS Expected for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.31. CNX Resources posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on CNX shares. Truist lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 521,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 132,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 71,643 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1,819.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 228,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 216,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.92. 7,448,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,961. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $16.08.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Resources (CNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.