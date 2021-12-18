$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.11. BancFirst reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $4.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $119.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.80 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 33.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 54.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in BancFirst by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 13.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in BancFirst by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $66.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $77.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

