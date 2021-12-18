$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.11. BancFirst reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.
On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $4.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BancFirst.
BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $119.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.80 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 33.61%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 54.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in BancFirst by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 13.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in BancFirst by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $66.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $77.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.90.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.
BancFirst Company Profile
BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.
