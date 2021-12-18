$1.18 EPS Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.14. MSC Industrial Direct posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $6.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSM shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.1% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 184,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 888,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at about $730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSM opened at $83.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.60 and its 200 day moving average is $85.35. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

