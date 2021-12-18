13,534 Shares in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Purchased by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises 0.4% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 52,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 38,781 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,514.0% in the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 28,296 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,426,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,087.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 199,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 182,845 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 507.7% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 49,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 41,690 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $64.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.87.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

