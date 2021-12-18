14,611 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SONY. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $203,897,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $153,043,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $87,675,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $79,780,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $59,823,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

SONY opened at $121.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.97. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.