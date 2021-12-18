$159.20 Million in Sales Expected for Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) will announce sales of $159.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Traeger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $155.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $161.50 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Traeger will report full year sales of $769.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $765.90 million to $772.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $966.82 million, with estimates ranging from $958.10 million to $977.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Traeger in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

COOK stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.84. Traeger has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $32.59.

In other Traeger news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $50,076.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $516,826,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,296,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,329,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,729,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth $24,513,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

