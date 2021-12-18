$18.28 Billion in Sales Expected for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to report sales of $18.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.65 billion. International Business Machines reported sales of $20.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year sales of $72.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.75 billion to $74.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $69.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.84 billion to $76.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,964,901,000 after buying an additional 722,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,535,000 after purchasing an additional 392,308 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,055,000 after purchasing an additional 93,603 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,115,000 after purchasing an additional 90,626 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.40. 10,378,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,410,330. The company has a market cap of $114.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.95 and its 200 day moving average is $135.90. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

