180 Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 88,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 31,341 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

Shares of DD stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

