180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $130,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,239 shares of company stock valued at $828,680. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMRN opened at $86.48 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $92.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,081.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.40.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMRN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.