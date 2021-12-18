180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $122.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.43 and a 200-day moving average of $112.24. The firm has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $123.56.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EW. Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total transaction of $1,212,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $951,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,881 shares of company stock valued at $17,024,788 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

