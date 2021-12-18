180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,476 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 150.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,456 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth $219,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 63.6% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.36.

FedEx stock opened at $250.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

