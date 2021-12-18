180 Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,886,000 after buying an additional 1,319,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,959,000 after purchasing an additional 600,151 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,598,000 after purchasing an additional 546,948 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,256,000 after purchasing an additional 254,160 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $144.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.03 and a 200-day moving average of $140.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $147.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

