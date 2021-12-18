180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 196 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,398 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,114,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,433,000 after acquiring an additional 936,010 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,263,000 after purchasing an additional 933,365 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,179,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,774,000 after purchasing an additional 830,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,525,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,510,911,000 after purchasing an additional 666,474 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.98.

NYSE RY opened at $101.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $79.82 and a 12 month high of $108.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.99 and a 200-day moving average of $102.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.939 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

