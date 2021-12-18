18,868 Shares in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TBF opened at $15.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.42. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $18.49.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

