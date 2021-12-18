$198.00 Million in Sales Expected for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will announce sales of $198.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. FormFactor reported sales of $197.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year sales of $762.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $762.10 million to $762.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $822.55 million, with estimates ranging from $817.50 million to $827.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.76. 1,832,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,762. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 1.32.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,074. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in FormFactor by 1,360.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after buying an additional 592,611 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 236.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 400,979 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 276.5% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 456,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,637,000 after purchasing an additional 335,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 25.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,429,000 after purchasing an additional 292,775 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

